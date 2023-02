The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs is going to participate in the meeting of ECO Foreign Ministers, which will be held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The ECO Foreign Ministers' Meeting is held once a year and the ECO Summit is held every two years.

The 25th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers was held in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat in November 2021.

