In a Tuesday message, the Leader condoled the demise of Ayatollah Hakim’s wife to his honorable family.

Ayatollah Khamenei also prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on her and elevate her ranks [in the Heavens] to the highest.

Martyr Ayatollah Hakim was a senior Iraqi Shia Islamic Scholar and the leader of the Supreme Council for Islamic Revolution in Iraq who was assassinated in a bomb attack in Najaf in 2003 when aged 63 years old.

