Oct 8, 2022, 10:35 AM

Leader condoles passing of Iranian poet Moayed

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed his condolences over the demise of the prominent religious poet Seyyed Reza Moayed.

In a message on Saturday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution condoled the demise of the prominent religious poet Seyyed Reza Moayed to his bereaved family and the literary community of Khorasan.

The Leader praised Moayed for his “pleasant and eloquent poems”, his character, and his commitment to the causes of religious teachings and values.

Ayatollah Khamenei also prayed to God Almighty to bestow divine forgiveness on him among martyrs, who he always promoted their remembrance circles with his poems.

