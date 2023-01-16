Renowned Pakistani lawyer shot dead in Peshawar

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, the attackers fired approximately six bullets inside the high court’s premises, critically injuring the senior lawyer, Tribune reported.

The lawyer suffered multiple bullet injuries and was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. A hospital spokesperson confirmed that Afridi was dead on arrival at the medical facility.

The SSP stated that the attacker, whose family belongs to the legal fraternity, was arrested by police personnel.

The mortal remains of the lawyer were transported to his village via ambulance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the killing and expressed his grief and sorrow.

Abdul Latif Afridi, also known as Latif Lala, was a lawyer and Pashtun nationalist politician who was formerly the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan. He was a senior leader of the National Democratic Movement.

MNA/PR