  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jan 16, 2023, 9:05 AM

2 killed, 12 missing in north China chemical plant explosion

2 killed, 12 missing in north China chemical plant explosion

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – A massive explosion at a chemical plant in northeastern China has killed at least two people and left 12 missing.

Another 34 people were injured in the explosion Sunday on the outskirts of the city of Panjin in Liaoning province east of the capital Beijing, ABC news reported.

News releases from the local government showed photos of flames and thick black smoke rising from the complex of chemical processing machinery, pipes and storage containers.

Fire crews have brought the blaze under control and the local environmental department was monitoring the impact on air quality in the area, the government of Panshan County in the city's suburbs said in a news release.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation, authorities said. People posting on social media said they felt the shock of the explosion, but the damage did not appear to extend beyond the plant.

News Code 196197

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News