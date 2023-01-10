Iran intelligence ministry detains 13 Mossad operatives

In Tehran, Isfahan, Yazd, West Azarbaijan, and Golestan, 23 operative and support elements were identified, and 13 people (who were present inside the country) were arrested, according to the ministry's statement.

Various types of operating equipment were also seized from them, the statement added.

With the arrest of these two teams, the number of Mossad teams detained in Iran during the recent month has increased to six.

The head of the network, residing in one of the European countries, managed to identify and make initial contact with the operative elements inside the country through social media platforms.

According to the latest findings, the Mossad spy-terrorist organization, benefiting from recent unrest in Iran, intended to assassinate a military official and carry out several sabotage operations in the country's major cities. The Israeli regime spying organization also was planning to transfer a large scale of explosives from the southern sea borders into the country.

This was the second major intelligence and operational failure of the Zionist regime in less than 6 months.

In a statement issued on December 22nd, the Intelligence Ministry announced that following round-the-clock and rigorous efforts of the intelligence forces, four operative teams affiliated with the Mossad spy agency were identified and all the members were arrested.

