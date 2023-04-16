IRGC disbands MKO-linked team in northern Iran

Following an elaborate intelligence operation, security forces identified and dismantled a team that was linked with the MKO terror organization and sought to carry out acts of sabotage in the city of Amol, Mazandaran Province, an Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) regional commander in Amol told reporters on Sunday.

Colonel Abedin Daghmechi said members of the dismantled group were arrested before they could carry out their mission against “sensitive” sites in the city of Amol.

They had also been in contact with MKO-associated media to create inflammatory content and make calls to action as part of a broader campaign to foment and re-ignite the recent riots in Iran, he said.

Additionally, the terrorists were found to have made explosives to use in their acts of sabotage and destroy public and private properties, the commander added.

