China to pay costs in case of offering assistance to Russia

Addressing reporters in his weekly presser on Tuesday, Ned Price expressed Washington's stance over the military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.

Answering a question about the US position on China's assistance to Russia in the Ukraine conflict, Price said, "I don’t have a new assessment to offer. It is still very much the position of the US Government that we are, number one, watching very closely."

If Washington sees the provision of security assistance to Russia or sees China as taking action to systemically assist Russia to evade sanctions, of course, there will be costs, he further said.

Regarding Beijing-Washigton ties, he said, "When we talk about the bilateral relationship between the United States and the People’s Republic of China, we typically refer to the government-to-government relationship; that’s what we call the most consequential bilateral relationship on the planet."

