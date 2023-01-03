5 family member killed in Jordan farm fire

Three girls and their parents died from severe burns when the two tents in which they were staying they were in caught fire, officers said.

The incident occurred in Ghor Al Mazraa, a vegetable-growing area in western Jordan, The National News reported.

Crews put out the fire at dawn on Tuesday and the family's bodies were transferred to the city of Karak, 130km south of Amman, police said.

Thousands of Pakistanis and other nationalities, including Egyptians, are employed as farm workers in the area. They live in tents or tin huts.

In 2019, a fire at a dwelling in the Jordan valley killed 13 people from Pakistan, including eight children.

Jordan has around one million registered foreign workers doing mostly menial jobs, comprising 10 percent of the population.

RHM/PR