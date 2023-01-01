Iran imports 26,300 new road freight fleets

Out of this number, 10,000 fleets have been cleared from customs and 4,000 fleets are already under operation. The rest are expected within the next two months.

Moreover, RMTO is to renew 40% of its road maintenance machinery by purchasing 2,600 machineries from abroad and supplying 1,400 machineries from domestic producers. Currently, RMTO has 9,600 machineries, Amani explained.

Last year, 103,000,000 passengers were transported via the road network in Iran which is expected to increase by 10 percent.

Additionally, since March 2022, 6,400,000 tons of freight transited through Iran's road networks which are estimated to reach 10 million tons by March 2023, he further reported.

Iran has 15 neighboring countries and it has 26 cross-border terminals. Given the 20 million tons target in freight transit in 2023 along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the country aims to promote its capacity for freight transit.

MNA/PR