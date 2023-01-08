  1. Technology
Jan 8, 2023, 10:40 AM

Iranian tram producers plan to cooperate with Roscosmos

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iranian companies plan to cooperate with the Ust-Katav car-building plant (UKCP, a Roscosmos subsidiary) on tram production, UKCP CEO Roman Novikov said on Saturday.

"Two months ago, we were visited by Iranian colleagues; they talked to all producers and came back to us. They want us to produce the bogies because we do it the best. Later, the Iranian side wrote that they have high interest in cooperation because their tram and railroad enterprises are combined," Novikov told TASS news agency.

He also noted that there is serious cooperation with Iran on gas pumps.

In early January, Roscosmos announced memorandums signed with two Iranian companies on cooperation in launch services.

The UKCP was previously a Khrunichev Center subsidiary; in February 2020, it was made completely independent. The plant is able to produce tram cars with various track widths and power control systems, as well as spare parts and service equipment.

