Iraqis to stage rally in front of US embassy over economy

A member of the coordination committee of the Iraqi Popular Movement Hossein Ali Al-Kar'awi said on Sunday in an interview with the Iraqi al-Maloumah news agency, "The Popular Movement is preparing to hold a demonstration in front of the US Embassy in protest against Washington's interference in Iraq's internal affairs, especially in the economic sector."

"The Iraqi people demand that the US does not decide for the Iraqi economy and conclude agreements that are constructive for Iraq," he added.

"This movement calls on Iraqi people to participate in this upcoming demonstration to save what is left of their wealth and build the future of the next generations," Al-Kar'awi added.

He also said that the date of the rally will be announced later after coordination with lawmakers and independent parties and unions.

The Iraqi dinar has recently devalued against foreign currencies, for which the Iraqi observers blame the United States.

