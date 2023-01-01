Saudis artillery, rocket attack on Yemen leaves 14 injured

6 of the injured were African immigrants residing in Yemen, a security official said on Sunday.

8 Yemeni citizens were also injured following the Saudi army's rocket and artillery attacks on Yemen's Monabbih.

The wounded were transferred to the hospital.

Local sources in Yemen on Sunday afternoon also reported that the sound of a massive explosion was heard in the city of Aden.

According to local sources, the sound of the explosion was caused by a sound bomb that was thrown by unknown people.

Several other Yemeni media announced that a huge fire broke out in the warehouse belonging to the militias supported by the UAE in Aden.

On Saturday, four citizens were injured by the Saudi army fire on the Al-Raqo area in the border district of Monabbih, Sa'adah Governorate.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistical support from the United States and other Western states.

The objective was to re-instate the Riyadh-friendly regime of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functioning government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

