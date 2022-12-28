Saudi Arabia to execute several of its military forces

Sanad human rights organization in a tweet announced that it had received information stating that Saudi Arabia intends to implement death sentences for a number of military prisoners of conscience.

The Saudi authorities have transferred these people from the prisons of different regions of Saudi Arabia to a notorious prison near Riyadh for execution, according to the source.

A British media recently reported that Saudi Arabia is planning a Christmas execution spree while the West is distracted with festivities in a cynical attempt to avoid diplomatic “blowback”.

In a letter to the Foreign Secretary seen by the Telegraph, British MPs said the Kingdom would use Christmas as a “cover for committing atrocities” – as was the case in 2016 when nearly 50 people, including children, were put to death around late December.

Around 60 people are known to be facing execution in Saudi Arabia according to human rights groups, who say the true figure is likely to be substantially higher. Death row prisoners are often beheaded with swords, hanged or put in front of firing squads.

MP/IRN84982132