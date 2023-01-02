Berlin fire dep. reports 38 New Year attacks on personnel

Firefighters in the German capital, Berlin, have reported multiple attacks while trying to do their job. Across the country, there were reports of violence on a "terrifying" New Year for many emergency staff.

Berlin's fire department on Sunday said its emergency crews had been attacked 38 times as the city rang in the New Year.

There were attacks in other parts of the county as well as numerous instances of revelers being injured as many Germans celebrated with their first turn-of-year firework displays since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In a series of incidents in Berlin, 15 emergency responders were injured with one of them needing hospital treatment.

The police department said 18 of its officers had been hurt in the unrest.

Berlin's firefighters had to respond to 1,700 calls over the evening and into the morning, only to be met with violence on numerous occasions. The fire department reported that assailants had shot fireworks and thrown beer crates at crews, and had also looted fire vehicles.

The fire brigade said it had been prepared for the situation in light of previous attacks, but that it was surprised by "the number and intensity of attacks on our emergency services."

"There is no justification for this behavior, and I can only condemn it in the strongest possible terms," regional fire chief Karsten Homrighausen said.

MNA/PR