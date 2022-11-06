S Arabia to execute 8 teenagers on terror allegations

The activists have mounted a campaign under the Arabic hashtag “Stop the Slaughter” to demand the abolition of death penalties handed down to minors.

They identified the defendants as Abdullah al-Howaiti, Abdullah al-Derazi, Ali al-Sabiti, Hasan Zaki al-Faraj, Jalal Al Labad, Mahdi al-Mohsen, Javad Qariris, and Yousef al-Manasif.

The activists pointed out that the General Prosecutor's Office has sentenced Manasif, and at least five others, including a teenager named Sajjad Al Yassin, to death for apostasy – abandoning their Muslim faith, according to trial documents.

They went on to note that these six people are under trial in Saudi Arabia's Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) since September 2019.

Manasif was violently attacked and arrested back in April 2017, near the so-called Qatif Court of Justice. He was walking in the street when Saudi forces opened fire and detained him, without providing an arrest warrant or any reason for the measure.

Saudi authorities allowed Manasif's family to meet him only six months after his detention, and he was kept in solitary confinement during that time. He was tortured several times by Saudi officers, beaten unconscious, and then taken to hospital.

Among the charges leveled against him are participation in the funerals of political opponents, taking part in anti-regime demonstrations and chanting slogans against the Riyadh regime, attempts to incite sedition and disturb national security, encouragement of sit-ins, protests and gatherings with the intent to harm the country’s stability, affiliation to terrorist outfits and shooting at security forces.

RHM/Press TV