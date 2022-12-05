S Arabia hands down death sentences to 6 political dissidents

Sanad human rights organization, which defends political and civil rights in Saudi Arabia, said the verdicts were passed irrespective of the international outcry and criticisms over arbitrary executions of Saudi citizens at the hands of the government.

Sanad said the death sentences were issued against Mohammed Al Tahnoon, Mustafa Abu Shaheen, Abdullah Ghazwi, Zuhair Al Samkhan, Mohammed Al Masbah, and Razi al-Shayib.

According to the rights group, the fresh death sentences take the number of jailed dissidents who face imminent execution to 59.

Sanad also emphasized that the government of Saudi Arabia completely ignores international warnings in this regard and continues to arbitrarily issue death sentences against its political opponents.

In late October, the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) said in a report that Saudi Arabia’s courts had convicted and sentenced more than a dozen anti-regime activists to death following unfair trials and based on confessions extracted through torture and ill-treatment.

The international human rights organization said Saudi authorities had passed capital punishments against 15 more prisoners of conscience.

RHM/Press TV

