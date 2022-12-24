Iran voices readiness to solve Afghan girls education problem

"Today, by inviting the head of the Afghan embassy [to Ian's foreign ministry], in addition to explaining the stance of the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry toward the suspension of the education of women in Afghan universities, I voiced the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to help solve the problem of the education of Afghan women in different ways, including online education and using the existing infrastructure in Iran," Seyyed Rasool Mousavi, the Iranian foreign minister's assistant for the West-Asia region wrote on his Twitter account about the suspension of women’s education in Afghanistan.

The spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kan'ani, on Thursday reacted to the news of the suspension of the continuation of women's education in Afghan universities, said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran as a neighbor of Afghanistan that is interested in peace, stability and development in that country is sorry to hear to the news about barriers to girls and women's education in Afghanistan."

