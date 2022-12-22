  1. Politics
Iran expresses regret over education ban for Afghan girls

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani expressed regret over the ban on university education for women in Afghanistan.

Iran, as a neighbor of Afghanistan and interested in peace and development of this country, is sorry to hear the news of the ban on Afghan women and girls from attending university, Kan'ani said in reaction to the suspension of university education for women in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, he added, hopes that the relevant authorities in Afghanistan will quickly remove the obstacles and provide the ground for resuming the education of male and female students at all levels of education so that they can play a more effective role in development and prosperity.

The Taliban government has suspended university education for all female students in Afghanistan.

The higher education minister made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it would take immediate effect.

