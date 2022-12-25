Iran, Taliban discuss immigrants issues

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress and results of the quadrilateral meeting regarding Afghan immigrants that was recently held in Tehran, the situation of immigrants, and future measures to provide more facilities for them.

Thanking Iran for hosting the Afghan refugees, Abdul Rahman Rashid called on Tehran to continue to assist and pay attention to resolving the existing problems of immigrants in different fields.

Bilateral technical committees are supposed to be formed in this regard for prioritizing the major problems of the Afghan immigrants and solving them in the next step, according to the Taliban official.

Gholamreza Najjari, for his part, also considered the formation of the mentioned committees effective. He assured that Tehran will try to provide better conditions for the immigrants.

Iran has generously hosted and provided the necessary assistance to the Afghan people for more than 40 years, despite the little support of the international community and the inhuman sanctions of the United States.

