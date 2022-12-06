Military plane crashes in central Turkey

The Ministry of National Defense said in a statement that the plane’s engines stopped after being struck by a bird. It added that the pilot was hospitalized and was in good health, Daily Sabah reported.

The plane was part of the Turkish Stars, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Forces, which is known for its stunts at major events. The Turkish Stars lost two members in crashes since the team's establishment in 1992. Both crashes were in Konya where they are stationed. In 2021, Lt. Burak Gençcelep died when his plane crashed during a training session.

MNA/PR