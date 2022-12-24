French want to replay 2022 World Cup final

An internet platform has collected over 200,000 signatures in support of the petition for a replay of the World Cup final. “There was never a penalty + foul on MBAPPÉ for the second goal”, is an example of the arguments they are offering after Argentina lifted the World Cup on Sunday, sports media have reported.

The France fans are referring to the foul committed by Ousmane Dembélé on Ángel Di María that led to the first goal and to an alleged foul on Kylian Mbappé at the start of the move that led to Argentina’s second goal.

With over 200,000 signatures, the petition is already among the top 20 on MesOpinions, the platform used for the campaign. If it were to exceed half a million signatures it would be in the top three.

The signatories of the petition have shown their indignation through the comments that can be read on the website, where there are complaints about the refereeing and accusations of the Argentinians being “cheats”.

MNA/PR