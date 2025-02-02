God willing, Gaza will defeat US, Israel: Leader

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the participants of the 41st edition of Iran's International Quran Competition on Sunday.

"If you had been told that Gaza was going to have to face a great power like the military power of the United States, and they would fight, and Gaza would overcome it, would anyone believe it? No one would believe that this was possible, but by God's grace it became possible," Ayatollah Khamenei said about the recent victory of the Gaza resistance against the Israeli regime.

"By God's grace, a few can subdue many," he further noted.

This item is being updated...