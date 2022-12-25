Iran, Syria discuss prospects for trade cooperation

Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Amro Salem, discussed with a delegation from the Iranian-Syrian Friendship Association prospects for joint cooperation between the two sides and the establishment of investment projects, Syrian news agency-SANA reported.

During his meeting with the delegation, Minister Salem indicated the ministry’s readiness to cooperate with the Iranian side in investment and trade fields for the benefit of the two friendly peoples and work to overcome obstacles to reach practical results on the ground that meet the requirements of the current stage.

The two sides agreed to hold intensive meetings to develop mechanisms to complete the necessary steps to launch the executive steps for investment projects, in a way that contributes to expanding economic, investment and trade cooperation between them.

On Thursday last week, Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous met with Iranian cleric Ayatollah Hassan Akhtari, the head of the Syrian-Iranian People's Friendship Association.

They discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two nations in a variety of areas, including the economy.

Arnous and Akhtari emphasized that in order to strengthen their countries’ economies and fend off unilateral sanctions imposed by the West, Iran and Syria should further boost their relations.

