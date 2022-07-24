  1. Economy
Jul 24, 2022, 8:23 AM

Iran strategic country in region: envoy

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Pointing out that Iran is a strategic country in the region, the Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua said that the development of relations between the two countries of Iran and China is very important.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the governor of the northern province of Gilan on Saturday.

Hua said Iran is a strategic country in the region, adding that China considers Iran as one of the most economically effective countries.

The development of relations between Iran and China is of importance for the prosperity of both countries, the envoy noted. 

He called Gilan's potential in expanding economic, commercial and tourism relations very valuable.

Earlier on Saturday, Hua in a meeting on the development of trade exchanges between Iran and China in Bandar Anzali said that China is ready to strengthen cooperation with developing countries.

Pointing out that the Iranian government attaches great importance to economic development, the Chinese envoy said that his country supports the membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. 

