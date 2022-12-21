Kremlin strongly warns US weapons supplies to Kyiv

"[Washington’s] arms deliveries are still underway and the range of weapons is broadening. This certainly leads to an escalation of the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine," Peskov said, speaking to the press.

According to TASS, Peskov also noted that there was no hope that Kyiv’s negotiating stance would change somehow after the Ukrainian president’s visit to the United States.

Axios reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Zelensky would address a joint session of the US Congress during his visit to Washington on December 21. He is expected to thank US lawmakers for providing billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine and ask them to increase funding for Kyiv.

The media outlet noted that it would be Zelensky’s first visit to the US after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. In addition, CNN reported that the Ukrainian leader would also hold a meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss assistance to Kyiv.

MP/PR