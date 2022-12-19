Iran ready for reopening embassies whenever Riyadh ready

Saying that Iran has always welcomed dialogue and cooperation with the countries of the region, the Iranian top diplomat cited, "Our talks with Saudi Arabia will continue on its previous path. On the path of official diplomacy, we are ready to return to normal relations and reopen embassies whenever the Saudi side is ready."

"It is the Saudi side that should decide how it will pursue a constructive approach towards Iran," Amir-Abdollahian told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the third edition of the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF).

Iran and Saudi Arabia are holding talks at the security level after a period of diplomatic ties cut. Four rounds of Tehran-Riyadh negotiations were held last year and the fifth round was held several months ago in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

MP/FNA14010928000378