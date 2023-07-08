Tribe dispute in Pakistan kills 4, injures 30: report

According to police sources cited by the BNN on Saturday, the clash erupted last evening in Bushehra, a suburb of Parachinar, over a land dispute, and it is still ongoing.

So far, four people have lost their lives in the sporadic violence, including social leaders.

Two people from each side are among the dead, while 30 others have sustained injuries, of which 20 have been shifted to District Hospital Parachinar.

District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar DMS Dr Qaiser Abbas says that the condition of the three injured is critical and they are doing their best to save them.

District Police Officer Muhammad Imran says that they are negotiating with both sides to restore normalcy and they hope that the situation will improve soon.

TM/PR