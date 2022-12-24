Heavy snow, flash floods cause difficulties across Iran

As the Iran Meteorological Organization predicted, heavy snow, rainfall and cold weather were reported in most Iranian cities on Saturday.

Flash floods in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan have caused damage to people's properties including their houses in cities and rural areas as well.

In the beginning hours of Saturday, the capital Tehran witnessed heavy rain which was followed by snow in the afternoon.

Most part of Greater Tehran has been blanketed by snow while the authorities have declared that the schools in some cities in Tehran Province in the suburb of the capital will be closed tomorrow and the classes will be held online. The school week and working week in Iran are from Saturday to Wednesday and Thursdays and Fridays are the weekend.

The traffic police said that the Tehran-North motorway was closed due to severe snowfall in the mountainous areas in the north of the capital on Saturday, calling on the drivers to take car tire chains everywhere they travel across the country.

Rescue teams and traffic police were reported to have rescued thousands of drivers and people who were stranded in the heavy snow in western parts of the country on Saturday.

The Iran Meteorological Organization has forecast that the cold weather and snowfall as well as the rainfall will continue until Wednesday in some parts of the country.

The snow and rainfall on the first day of the winter season in the Iranian calendar have brought joy and happiness after three years of drought that affected the country agriculture sector especially.

