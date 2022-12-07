  1. World
  2. Europe
Dec 7, 2022, 11:15 AM

French electricity workers begin strike for higher wages

French electricity workers begin strike for higher wages

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Unions representing workers from the French electricity network, RTE, went on strike on Tuesday.

RTE management and the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) have not reached an agreement on salaries since the two sides met in November. The CGT is asking for a 6.9% raise but RTE management is offering 2.3%.

The CGT called a strike ahead of another round of negotiations scheduled on Wednesday, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Another strike focused on higher wages and better working conditions has hit the national railway operator, SNCF.

The strikes before Christmas and the New Year have left travelers concerned as controllers have issued the strike notice for the busy holiday weekends.

Passengers who have booked tickets are advised to confirm that trains are still running before heading to the stations.

MA/PR

News Code 194610
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News