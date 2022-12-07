French electricity workers begin strike for higher wages

RTE management and the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) have not reached an agreement on salaries since the two sides met in November. The CGT is asking for a 6.9% raise but RTE management is offering 2.3%.

The CGT called a strike ahead of another round of negotiations scheduled on Wednesday, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Another strike focused on higher wages and better working conditions has hit the national railway operator, SNCF.

The strikes before Christmas and the New Year have left travelers concerned as controllers have issued the strike notice for the busy holiday weekends.

Passengers who have booked tickets are advised to confirm that trains are still running before heading to the stations.

MA/PR