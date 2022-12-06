SC must address chemical file in Syria without politicization

“Syria voluntarily joined the Chemical Weapons Convention, fulfilled its obligations under it, and destroyed all its stockpiles and production facilities in a record time,” al-Hakam Dandi said during a Security Council session dedicated to discussing the “chemical file” in Syria.

He added that some Western countries still insist on wasting the Council’s time and resources at the expense of other more urgent issues to discuss related to the maintenance of international peace and security and the defense of the objectives and principles of the UN Charter, SANA reported.

“Syria rejects the false accusations made by these countries against it and considers that they are based on unprofessional and non-objective reports, and drafted after political pressure exerted by the OPCW Technical Secretariat,” the Syrian diplomat said.

Dandi reiterated Syria’s categorical condemnation of the use of chemical weapons by any individual, anytime, anywhere, and under any circumstances.

Syria considers the creation of the investigation and identification team illegal since the convention does not include any text that allows the OPCW technical secretariat to carry out investigations to determine responsibility for the use of chemical weapons, the diplomat concluded.

SKH/PR