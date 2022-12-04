Persian Gulf region enjoys complete security

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the remarks on Sunday on the sidelines of his visit to the Shahid Yasini airbase in the port city of Bushehr in the south of Iran.

Most of the Persian Gulf is under the control of ​​the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which provides the region's security, Bagheri told reporters.

Referring to the country's complete maritime security, he said, "Our patrols are carried out around the clock and there is good security."

The presence of extra-regional fleets and forces in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz has been reduced to a minimum, he also pointed out, adding, "This shows the security of the region and the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The necessary security for economic activities including fishing, and trade is established in the Persian Gulf, he added.

RHM/5646261