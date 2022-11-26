3 killed, 11 others injured in Brazil school shootings

The attacks took place in the small town of Aracruz, 50 miles north of the state capital, Vitoria, according to CNN.

The alleged shooter – who was seen in security footage carrying a semi-automatic weapon, wearing military attire and a face covering – has been arrested by police.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect, but local media, including CNN affiliate CNN Brasil, reported the individual as a 16-year-old.

“The first criminal action was to access the school by breaking the padlock. He had access to the teachers’ room,” Public Safety minister Marcio Celante said, adding that “afterward, he moved to another school, where he made more victims.”

Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, called the incident an “absurd tragedy.”

“It’s with sadness that I was informed about the attacks at the Aracruz schools in Espirito Santo. My solidarity goes to the family of the victims in this absurd tragedy,” Lula tweeted.

RHM/PR