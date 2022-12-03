4 killed, injured in Turkish warplanes attack on Sulaymaniyah

A security source said that the Turkish fighter jets attacked a village in Sulaymaniyah 5 times on Friday.

According to the source, three people were injured and one was killed.

Meanwhile, news sources reported on Friday night that the Turkish army targeted the positions of the armed Kurdish group in northern Syria known as the SDF, as well as the positions of the Syrian army in the suburbs of Hasakah, Raqqa and Aleppo.

Ankara has targeted Kurdish groups in the two neighboring countries of Iraq and Syria over the last week, in retaliation for a recent bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and injured 80 more. The Kurdish groups have denied any involvement in the bombing.

