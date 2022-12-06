Sanaa gov. delegation signs academic agreement with Jordan

A delegation from the National Salvation Government of Yemen signed an agreement in the capital of Jordan on strengthening academic and scientific relations as well as cultural cooperation.

Ahmad al-Arami, president of Al-Baydha University, signed an agreement on behalf of the Sanaa government with the Jordanian University of Al-Bayt authorities.

Jordan hosted the UN-monitored Yemen talks for months, and it is the only Arab country to agree to launch flights from Sana'a, and Jordanian airports continue to allow in several direct flights from Sana'a each month.

