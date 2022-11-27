Persian poet 'Saadi' statue unveiled in China’s Nanjing

The unveiling ceremony was held with the participation of the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Shanghai province Ramezan Parvaz and also some of the local Chinese officials.

The Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua recently published pictures of the unveiling of the ceremony of prominent Iranian Poet Saadi in Nanjing city and wrote on his Twitter page that Saadi statue as presented by Shiraz Municipality was unveiled in Nanjing International Friendship Park. It is a matter of pleasure to see the continuous strengthening of cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The sisterhood agreement between the cities of Shiraz and Nanjing was signed in May 2018 by the then-mayors of the two cities during the visit of the Iranian delegation to China’s Nanjing city.

Iran’s historic city of Shiraz has concluded sisterhood agreements with the cities of Dushanbe in Tajikistan, Nicosia of Cyprus, Weimar of Germany, Nanjing of China and Pecs of Hungary.

