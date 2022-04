TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – April 21 is considered a significant cultural event for Iranians to commemorate the great Persian poet Saadi Shirazi.

The mausoleum of Saadi Shirazi commonly known as Saadie is located in Shiraz, Fars Province. He was buried at the end of his life at a Khanqah at the current location.

Every year, a number of literati and scholars from around the world gather at the mausoleum on April 21 to commemorate the great Iranian poet.