Former Pakistan PM arrested outside Islamabad court

Khan was taken into custody at a court in Islamabad in a corruption case.

Reuters quoted a witness as saying that shortly after Khan entered the gate of the Islamabad High Court, contingents of paramilitary forces and armoured personnel carriers entered after him.

The gate was blocked by the armoured vehicles while Khan was whisked away shortly after under heavy security, the witness added.

Earlier, Pakistani police officers stormed the home of former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was travelling to the capital, Islamabad, to appear in court in a corruption case. The raid became violent as law enforcement clashed with Khan’s supporters.

Khan became prime minister in 2018 and was ousted in a 2022 non-confidence vote. He is presently embroiled in dozens of legal disputes. Among other charges, he is accused of illegally selling state gifts, valued at around $2 million, that were given to him by foreign dignitaries while he was in office. He has denied the allegations, claiming they are politically motivated.

