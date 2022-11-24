  1. Politics
Iran expresses sympathy with Indonesia over deadly earthquake

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman expressed his condolence to the Indonesian people and government over the deadly earthquake which killed 271 people.

Nasser Kan’ani also wished a speedy recovery for the injured, expressing his sympathy to the families of the victims.

A powerful earthquake has shaken Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing 271 people and injuring hundreds of others – with rescuers searching for survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershocks.

The epicenter of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake was near the town of Cianjur in mountainous West Java, about 75km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Jakarta. The region is home to more than 2.5 million people.

Many of the dead were public school students who had finished their classes for the day and were taking extra lessons at some schools when they collapsed, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said as he announced the new death toll in the remote area.

