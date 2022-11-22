Three US sailors died by suicide in recent weeks

Three sailors assigned to Norfolk’s naval maintenance center have died by suicide in recent weeks.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine confirmed the rash of suicides Monday, which occurred throughout the month of November.

All three sailors were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center at Naval Station Norfolk. Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center operates under Naval Sea Systems Command to maintain military ships.

Warner’s and Kaine’s offices are in contact with the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center about the deaths, but were unable to provide additional details. The military has not publicly commented on the deaths.

Kaine said he will raise the issue of the deaths with Naval leadership directly, describing the issue of service member suicides as “an immense challenge” facing the military community.

MNA/PR