Iran, India, Russia to hold meeting on Afghanistan

The fourth meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan will take place on November 16 in Moscow with India expected to play a major role in negotiations to establish stability in Afghanistan, The Economic Times reported.

Interestingly, India-Russia-Iran will hold a trilateral meeting focusing on Afghanistan on the sidelines of the Moscow format meet.

The source also claimed that Russia has concerns over Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The Moscow format consultative meeting on Afghanistan is being held in Russia on Wednesday.

Representatives of Russia, China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan participated in the Moscow meeting.

Zamir Kabulov, the Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan had earlier told TASS news agency, that the Taliban will not attend the Moscow format meeting.

