  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Nov 15, 2022, 7:45 PM

About 100 missiles fired at cities across Ukraine: report

About 100 missiles fired at cities across Ukraine: report

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Russia fired "around 100 missiles" at cities across Ukraine on Tuesday, according to Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force command, media reported

At least a dozen cities and districts were targeted, according to the CNN on Tuesday.

The wave of strikes appears to be the largest since Oct. 10, when Russia stepped up its campaign to target Ukraine's infrastructure.

Herman Halushchenko, Ukrainian Energy Minister, confirmed that most of the targets Tuesday were energy facilities.

The Kyiv city military administration reported that one person was killed in a missile strike that had "hit a residential building in Pecherskyi residential district."

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that "in one of the hit buildings, rescuers found one body."

Rescue and search operations continue, he said.

MNA/PR

News Code 193701
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News