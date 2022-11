TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – Footage shows a workshop in Mazandaran province in which the Iranian traditional musical instruments Tar (Iranian lute) and Do Tar are built.

The tar (lit. 'string') is a long-necked, waisted lute family instrument, used by many cultures and countries including Iran, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia, Tajikistan (Iranian Plateau), Turkey, and others near the Caucasus and Central Asia regions.