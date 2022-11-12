All the types of containers

There are many different types of shipping containers out there and not one. Shipping containers come in all shapes and sizes.

There are several reasons why people use them for storage. Some use them for commercial purposes, while others use them for personal storage.

1. SHIPPING CONTAINER

The most common type of container is the shipping container, also called a dry van container or dry box. This type of container is used for transport by road and overseas and forms ideal storage space as well. The 20FT and 40FT shipping containers are the most common dimensions. A High Cube container is slightly higher than a standard shipping container. Dry box, dry van container, and cargo container are synonyms for shipping containers.

2. REEFER CONTAINER

Reefer container is short for a refrigerated container: a shipping container with a generator that cools the cargo. Possible cargo in a reefer container includes vegetables, fruits, dairy, meat, fish, flowers, and pharmaceuticals.

3. TANK CONTAINER

Tank containers are used for transporting liquids or chemicals. The IMO certification of the tank container tells which type of liquids can be transported in the container.

4. OPEN TOP CONTAINER

Open-top containers can be loaded from the top. This is especially helpful when dealing with goods or mortar with a crane or forklift truck. An open-top container has no fixed roof, it can be covered by a tarpaulin instead.

5. FLAT RACK CONTAINER

Flat rack containers are used for transporting goods with unique dimensions. This is possible because a flat rack container has no sides.

HALF HEIGHT CONTAINERS

A half-height container is “half” the size of a full-height shipping container. Why would you want a half-height container? Here are two examples of why you would want to buy a half-height shipping container.

Transporting and storing very heavy loads

A pool

It would be a good option to buy a half-height container for certain goods. Goods such as pipes, salt, and vehicles. Its designed to carry smaller heavy loads by rail and sea.

A bonus is that they can stack on top of each other to save space.

Did I say you can use a half-height container for a pool?

Think outside the box.

Not only can you use this shipping container to transport products but you can use it to swim in too. All it takes is some time and modification to make it happen.

