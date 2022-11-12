Zahedan-Khash railroad inaugurated

During a formal ceremony attended by related officials including the first vice president of Iran Mohammad Mokhber, the seventh and eighth parts of the Chabahar-Zahedan Railroad as the largest railway project in Iran is inaugurated.

The zahedan-Khash Railroad project is 155 km with 1 tunnel, 12 large bridges, 21 level crossings, and 7 stations.

‘It is expected that a significant part of the cargo and passenger transport on the Zahedan-Kash route will be transferred to the rail sector so that while developing freight transit, we will witness a reduction in road accidents in this route’, the Deputy Minister and CEO of the Company of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures, Kheirollah Khademi, added.

Khademi pointed out that Chabahar has a national and international role in the development of Sistan and Baluchistan Province and the connection of this region to the high seas provides a basis for the development of different industries. He continued: ‘considering that Chabahar would be a hub of trade and transit of the region, completing and launching the Chabahar-Zahedan Railroad will significantly expand commercial transactions and promote the development of the southeastern provinces of Iran’.

Chabahar-Zahedan Railroad in Iran (about 630 km) is very strategic along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as it provides rail connectivity to the ocean port of Chabahar.

According to the schedule, with the allocation of 7,000 billion tomans credit, Chabahar-Zahedan Railroad will be finished within 2 years, according to the Governor of Sistan and Baluchistan Province.

The construction of the Chabahar-Zahedan Railroad project started in 2013 in eight parts and with physical progress of 62%, it is currently under completion. The Zahedan-Khash section which is currently inaugurated comprised the seventh and eighth parts.

MNA/PR