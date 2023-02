The Iranian team remained top of the world ranking, worldparavolley.org reported.

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Brazil came second and third in the ranking.

Iran’s team won the 2022 World Sitting Volleyball Championships in November by beating Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Iran clinched the title of the 2022 World Sitting Volleyball Championships by swiping past Bosnia and Herzegovina 26-24, 32-30, and 25-12 in the final match.

