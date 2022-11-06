  1. Politics
Nov 6, 2022, 10:30 AM

UK, Japan plan to sign new defense pact

UK, Japan plan to sign new defense pact

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – The United Kingdom plans to sign a new defense agreement with Japan next month, which will enable the two countries to boost cooperation with the United States in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will also aim to enhance deterrence against China and will make joint exercises easier, people familiar with the talks told the British newspaper on Saturday.

Japan is also in the "initial stages" of considering a similar agreement with the Philippines, the newspaper said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last month that Australia and Japan had agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense and security by signing a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation.

ZZ/PR

News Code 193313

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News