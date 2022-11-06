UK, Japan plan to sign new defense pact

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will also aim to enhance deterrence against China and will make joint exercises easier, people familiar with the talks told the British newspaper on Saturday.

Japan is also in the "initial stages" of considering a similar agreement with the Philippines, the newspaper said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last month that Australia and Japan had agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense and security by signing a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation.

