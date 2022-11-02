Tensions rising in Korean peninsula

South Korea's army announced on Wednesday that Pyongyang's military fired at least 100 artillery shells toward the East Sea (Sea of ​​Japan) minutes ago, which landed on the buffer sea border between the two Koreas.

Issuing a statement, The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea stressed that the repeated action of the northern neighbor in firing toward the maritime border of the two countries is a violation of the military agreements between the two sides.

Earlier on Wednesday, South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the country would decisively respond to North Korea's recent missile launch.

According to Seoul, North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The launch took place from the Wonsan area of Kangwon Province around 08:51.

One of the missiles landed south of the northern boundary line, which Seoul considers a de facto maritime boundary.

The missile was flying toward the South Korean island of Ulleungdo, and an air alert was declared there.

It fell into the sea 167 kilometers northwest of Ulleungdo and 57 kilometers east of Sokcho. It was also the first time a missile had flown toward South Korean territory.

South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area, ABC reported.

