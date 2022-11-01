  1. Iran
Nov 1, 2022, 4:00 PM

Arms smuggling gang dismantled in SW Iran

Arms smuggling gang dismantled in SW Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – The police commander of Khuzestan province in the southwest of Iran announced the dismantling of an arms smuggling gang in the police operation.

The Second Brigadier General Mohammad Salehi said on Tuesday that following a comprehensive intelligence operation, the police forces of the province identified an arms smuggling gang that transfer the cargo of weapons into the province in collaboration with some smugglers from one of the countries in the region.

The police identified the smuggler's hideout and the location of the weapon cargo depot in Shadgan city, he added.

According to the police chief, the head of the gang was arrested and 10 colts and 10,900 cartridges were also confiscated.

MNA/5622088

News Code 193144

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News