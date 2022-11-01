Arms smuggling gang dismantled in SW Iran

The Second Brigadier General Mohammad Salehi said on Tuesday that following a comprehensive intelligence operation, the police forces of the province identified an arms smuggling gang that transfer the cargo of weapons into the province in collaboration with some smugglers from one of the countries in the region.

The police identified the smuggler's hideout and the location of the weapon cargo depot in Shadgan city, he added.

According to the police chief, the head of the gang was arrested and 10 colts and 10,900 cartridges were also confiscated.

MNA/5622088