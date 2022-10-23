Iran, Turkey reach new agreements over gas exports: official

National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Dispatching Director Mohammadreza Jolae made the remarks on Sunday and added that, with the agreements and coordination made between Iranian and Turkish gas officials, all technical, operational and executive activities for exporting Iranian gas to neighboring Turkey will be finalized within the next six months.

These cases include operational plans, repairs and maintenance services, cathodic protection, coverage of gas pipelines between Iran and Turkey and renovation of Bazargan Station as well as other cases related to the gas exports from Iran to neighboring Turkey, he continued.

In this expert-level meeting, the gas transmission capacity, technical and engineering services and increasing other fields of cooperation were discussed between Iranian and Turkish officials, he said, adding that Iran’s giant gas industry is rapidly moving towards the path of development and Iran is known as a reliable source of gas supply throughout the world, so that the significant position of the country in the worldwide must be taken into serious consideration and consequently, effective steps must be taken in order to remove barriers and challenges facing ahead.

On has to bear in mind that continuation and increase of gas exports will be possible by planning optimally for the development and maintenance of existing production capacities as well as optimization of consumption, Jolae added.

